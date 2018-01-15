COLD WEATHER AMONG FACTORS CURTAILING BLOOD DONATIONS

Cold weather is one of the factors contributing to a low supply of blood across the region.

Danielle West of the LifeServe Blood Centers, says December and January are typically the worst months of the year for donations as so many people are on vacation, traveling or the weather’s bad.

West says a few blood types in particular are more urgently needed:

Donating a single pint of blood may help save the lives of as many as three hospital patients.

It doesn’t take a lot of time to donate blood:

LifeServe partners with around 120 hospitals in the tri-state region.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.