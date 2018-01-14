SGT. BLUFF WOMAN SENTENCED IN FRAUD CASE

A Sgt. Bluff woman who admitted falsifying and submitting invoices that resulted in nearly $808,000 in overcharges to the Iowa Transportation Department has been sentenced to supervised release.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Jenna Wilson was sentenced Friday in Sioux City to two years supervised release and ordered to pay a nearly $34,500 fine.

Court records say Wilson, who was working for a project contractor, raised the per-unit price on expanded polystyrene fill used in the 2016 reconstruction of the Interstate 29 interchange at Salix.

The polystyrene fill was properly invoiced by its original supplier.

Wilson pleaded guilty in August to making false statements.