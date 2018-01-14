DR. KING’S LEGACY TO BE HONORED AT MT. ZION BAPTIST CHURCH

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day across America, a day to remember the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

Here in Sioux City, the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will host the local NAACP’s annual community celebration this evening to honor Dr King at 7pm.

Mount Zion’s choir will perform and Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech will be recited.

The nine winning entries from the Sioux City School District’s 2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest will also be on display.

The church is located at 1421 Geneva Street in Sioux City, just off Hamilton Boulevard.