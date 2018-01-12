HUBBARD MAN ARRESTED AFTER DAKOTA COUNTY PURSUIT

Another person who thought they could get away from authorities during an attempted traffic stop has gone to jail.

A Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle Thursday night on Old Sawmill Road.

Authorities say the driver, 36-year-old Timothy Freeman Jr. of Hubbard, Nebraska fled north across Highway 20 and then on to several other area roads.

The chase ended on old Highway 20 where South Sioux Police deployed tire spikes

Authorities say Freeman fled on foot and a Dakota County Deputy stopped him with a tazer.

Freeman was taken into custody and booked into the Dakota County Jail on 14 charges.