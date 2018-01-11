SOUTH SIOUX TEACHER RECEIVES MILKEN EDUCATOR AWARD

A South Sioux City Middle School Science teacher was surprised and honored at a school assembly Thursday, where he was given the prestigious Milken Educator Award.

Jon Pickinpaugh thought he was attending an all-school assembly on improved math scores when he found his name being announced:

The 34-year-old-Pickinpaugh has taught for eight years and receives a $25,000 cash prize as part of the honor.

He says he will donate part of the money back to the middle school and is continuing to further his own education:

Pickinpaugh prides himself on his relationship with his students:

He is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Nebraska this year, and is among the 44 honorees for 2017-18.

The recipients will attend a Milken Educator Forum in Washington, D.C. from March 20th through the 23rd.