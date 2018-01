CPIFL FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST TWO OF ITS FOOTBALL TEAMS

THE CHAMPIONS PROFESSIONAL INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TWO OF ITS TEAMS JUST WEEKS BEFORE A NEW SEASON IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN.

THE LEAGUE, WHICH INCLUDES THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS, IS SUING THE WEST MICHIGAN IRONMEN AND BLOOMINGTON EDGE BECAUSE THOSE TEAMS WANT TO SWITCH TO ANOTHER LEAGUE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON.

COURT RECORDS STATE THAT MICHIGAN AND BLOOMINGTON SUBMITTED DOCUMENTS LAST JULY THAT THEY WOULD PLAY IN THE CPIFL IN 2018.

BUT IN SEPTEMBER, THE TWO TEAMS NOTIFIED THE LEAGUE THAT THEY WERE SWITCHING TO THE COMPETING INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE.

THE CPIFL IS SUING TO PREVENT THOSE TEAMS FROM PLAYING IN THE COMPETING LEAGUE AND ACCUSING THEM OF BREACH OF CONTRACT.

THE LEAGUE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ALSO VOTED TO DROP THE TWO TEAMS FROM THE CPIFL.

A COURT HEARING ON THE MATTER IS SET FOR JANUARY 16TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

BOB SCOTT, OWNER OF THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS, COULD NOT PUBLICLY COMMENT ON THE CASE AS HE IS EXPECTED TO TESTIFY IN COURT.