THREE ATTORNEYS NOMINATED FOR JUDICIAL CONSIDERATION

Three area attorneys have been nominated to be considered for the district associate judge position that is open from the retirement of District Associate Judge Timothy Jarman.

The magistrate nominating commission for Woodbury County chose Mark Cord, David Dawson and Matthew Pittinger from a list of twelve attorneys who applied for the position.

The district judges of the 3B judicial sub-district will meet and select one of the nominees to fill the position.

District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.