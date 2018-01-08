CARLIN SWORN INTO OFFICE AS IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGINS 2018 SESSION

The Iowa Legislature has opened its 2018 session at the state capitol in Des Moines.

Republican Speaker Linda Upmeyer gaveled the House into session at 10am, moments after the state senate started:



One of the first orders of business in the state senate was to swear in its newest member, District 3 Republican James Carlin of Sioux City.



Carlin won the senate seat in a special election last month to serve the final year of Bill Anderson’s term, who resigned to enter private business in November.

The legislators have roughly 100 days to approve a budget and pass legislation that will be on voters’ minds in this year’s midterm election.

All House seats and half in the Senate are up for grabs.