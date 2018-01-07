STATE AUDITOR SAYS NO IRREGULARITIES IN IOWA BUDGETING IN 2017

Iowa’s state auditor says she found no evidence of irregularities in Iowa’s budgeting when tax revenues came in higher than expected last year.

Auditor Mary Mosiman provided the information in a letter made public Friday, after Democratic Rep. Chris Hall requested a review of the state’s books for the budget year that ended in June.

Data at one point showed incoming revenue for Iowa’s roughly $7.2 billion state budget could end up below projections by about $100 million, requiring a special session.

Revenue officials later said final tax collections greatly reduced the estimated shortfall.

Hall challenged those figures.

Governor Kim Reynolds later transferred $13 million from an emergency fund and avoided a special session.

Hall has separately challenged the legality of the transfer in a lawsuit, which Reynolds says is politically motivated.

Hall says he’s reviewing Mosiman’s analysis.