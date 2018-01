POLICE QUICKLY ARREST SUSPECT IN CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY

SIOUX CITY POLICE DIDN’T NEED MUCH TIME TO TRACK DOWN AN ARMED SUSPECT WHO ROBBED A CONVENIENCE STORE LATE THURSDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY A SUSPECT ARMED WITH A HANDGUN ROBBED THE KUM AND GO STORE AT 14TH AND COURT SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT AND FLED WITH CASH.

A K-9 OFFICER TRACKED THE SUSPECT TO THE 900 BLOCK OF 21ST STREET.

POLICE OBTAINED A SEARCH WARRANT FOR THE RESIDENCE AND LOCATED THE STOLEN MONEY AND HANDGUN USED IN THE ROBBERY.

THE SUSPECT, 28 YEAR OLD MARK EVERETT OF SIOUX CITY, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

EVERETT IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

HE IS ALSO WANTED ON CHARGES IN MISSISSIPPI.