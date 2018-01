HALL PREFERS THAT LAWSUIT VS GOVERNOR DOESN’T MAKE IT TO COURT

STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL OF SIOUX CITY SAYS HE HOPES THE LAWSUIT HE FILED AGAINST IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND HER BUDGET DIRECTOR NEVER MAKES IT TO COURT.

HALL’S LAWSUIT CONTENDS THAT REYNOLDS TRANSFER OF $13 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE STATE ECONOMIC EMERGENCY FUND TO BALANCE THE STATE BUDGET WAS NOT LEGAL:

OC……….WITH THE LAW. :17

HALL’S LAWSUIT ARGUES REYNOLDS HAD OTHER LEGAL OPTIONS, LIKE CALLING THE LEGISLATURE BACK INTO SPECIAL SESSION TO FIX THE BUDGET.

HE STATED AFTER PARTICIPATING IN A LEGISLATIVE FORUM HOSTED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE THAT HE HOPED TO NOT HAVE TAXPAYER MONEY SPENT IN A COURT BATTLE OVER THE ISSUE:

OC……….FROM THE START. ;24

DURING THAT CHAMBER FORUM, HALL WAS CHALLENGED BY SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN, WHO SAID THAT HE THOUGHT THE LANGUAGE USED IN THE LAWSUIT WAS “INCENDIARY”:

OC…………THAN IT DID A LAWSUIT. ;21

HALL DECLINED TO COMMENT ABOUT THE EXCHANGE HE HAD WITH MCGOWAN DURING THE MEETING.

THE CHAMBER DID NOT ALLOW MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA TO RECORD FRIDAY’S FORUM WITH THE FOUR STATE LEGISLATORS AND CHAMBER MEMBERS.

SENATOR RICK BERTRAND AND REPRESENTATIVES TIM KACENA AND CHUCK HOLZ ALSO ATTENDED THE FORUM.