FLU RELATED DEATHS INCREASE IN IOWA

Iowa health officials report that four more people have died from the flu in the state, bringing the total to six deaths since October.

Public Health Department spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm says three of the four victims were at least 81 years old and one was age 61 to 80.

Three of the four also had underlying conditions or contributing factors.

Two of the six who’ve died since October lived in northwest Iowa.

Health officials say that essentially everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine.

