KING WANTS CENSUS TO ASK IF RESIDENTS ARE LEGAL CITIZENS

Republican Congressman Steve King says census-takers in 2020 should ask if people living in the United States are citizens.

King says if the Census is conducted as he proposes, Iowa would gain a congressional seat from a state like California.

The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Census Bureau to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census forms, to calculate “the voting-age population” in areas “where voting rights violations are alleged or suspected.”

U.S. Supreme Court rulings have upheld the power of congress to direct census-takers to collect other data.

The first Census was conducted in 1790 and has been done every 10 years since.

Radio Iowa