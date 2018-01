CITY CREWS START THE NEW YEAR REPAIRING WATER MAIN BREAKS (Update)

UPDATE 4:20PM 1/2/18

SIOUX CITY UTILITY CREWS HAVE STARTED THE NEW YEAR DEALING WITH A SERIES OF WATER MAIN BREAKS.

THE LATEST OCCURRED EARLY TUESDAY MORNING ON 3RD STREET BETWEEN JACKSON AND JONES STREETS DOWNTOWN.

THAT AFFECTED NEARBY BUSINESSES INCLUDING THE UNITED CENTER AND THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

WATER WAS RESTORED AROUND NOON TO THOSE BUILDINGS.

LATER, A BURST PIPE CAUSED WATER TO FLOW THROUGH THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S HOTEL DOWNTOWN.

CITY UNDERGROUND UTILITIES DIRECTOR JON O’BRIEN SAYS THE SUBZERO COLD WAS LIKELY TO BLAME FOR THE BREAKS.

O’BRIEN SAYS CITY UTILITY CREWS HAVE BEEN OUT WORKING IN THE FREEZING WIND CHILLS TO MAKE THE NEEDED REPAIRS AROUND TOWN.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG/KPTH

