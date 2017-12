The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season starting on New Years Day.

The range will reopen on March 1st.

Users are reminded that the range is open daily March 1st through December 31st each year, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

Shooters are required to have permits and register at the check-in station.