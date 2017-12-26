ONAWA, IOWA MAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE

A house fire has claimed the life of an Onawa, Iowa man.

Onawa authorities say 37-year-old Garrett Ryan Brown was found dead in his home Tuesday morning at 502 14th Street.

A 9-1-1 call came into the Monona County Law Enforcement Center just after 7:30am, reporting the fire.

First responders found a fire inside the residence, which was full of smoke.

Onawa firefighters found Brown’s body inside the home.

He is the only person who lived at the house.

The cause of the fire and Brown’s death remain under investigation by the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office and Onawa Police.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH