LYON COUNTY MAN DIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA ACCIDENT

A Larchwood, Iowa man has been identified as the person killed Thursday night when a van hit a charter bus that had stalled on Interstate 90 east of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Investigators with the South Dakota Highway Patrol say a charter bus carrying 56 passengers was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the bus lost all power.

The bus came to a stop in the middle of both lanes and no lights were operating on the bus.

An eastbound van rear-ended the bus.

The driver of the van, 31-year-old Cade Stensland was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Stensland was wearing a seatbelt.

No one on the bus was injured.

The passengers were transported back to Rapid City via Ellsworth Air Force buses.

Names of the bus driver and the bus company are not being released because Marsy’s Law was invoked.