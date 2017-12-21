CARLIN SWORN IN AS NEW STATE SENATOR

Iowa’s newest state senator has taken his oath of office.

Former Representative Jim Carlin was sworn in to the Iowa Senate Thursday morning by Senate President Jack Whitver.

The Sioux City Republican resigned from the Iowa House at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Carlin won a special election in Senate District 3 on December 12th,filling a vacancy created by the resignation of former Iowa Senator Bill Anderson.

Senator Carlin will serve on the Natural Resources, State Government, Transportation, and Ways and Means committees.

He will also serve on the Administrative Rules Review committee and the Education Appropriations subcommittee.