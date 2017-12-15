DAUGAARD APPROVES SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SAFETY BROADBAND NETWORK

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has given approval for the establishment of a public safety broadband network that will provide first responders in the state with advanced communication technologies.

The new wireless broadband network will be built, operated and maintained by FirstNet:

Daugaard says FirstNet, which was established by Congress in 2012, will create a single, interoperable system across the state to aid first responders in protecting citizens.”

The decision on opting in is left to each governor, and states participate at no cost.:

Local entities will be able to choose whether or not to subscribe to the services.

AT&T has yet to announce specific rates for those wanting to participate, but says that they will establish a highly competitive pricing structure for public safety entities.