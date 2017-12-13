ANOTHER RESIDENT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST SOUTH SIOUX CITY & BIG OX ENERGY

A fourth lawsuit has been filed against the city of South Sioux City and Big Ox Energy on behalf of a South Sioux City family displaced from their home by odors .

The lawsuit was filed by attorney David Domina on behalf of Juan Padilla, his wife Delia Nuno and their three children.

They are among 26 home owners displaced from their homes in the fall of 2016 by strong odors and gases they claim backed up from the city’s sewer system and originated at Big Ox Energy.

The lawsuit claims Padilla and his family became ill from the odors and gases but could not afford to move.

The lawsuit states that unlike other families who were displaced, the Padilla family was offered or given no assistance from the city.

The lawsuit asks for over $274-thousand dollars in property damages plus an indeterminate amount for each family member for damage to their personal health and ongoing medical treatment.

More lawsuits on behalf of other displaced families are expected to be filed in the coming weeks.