FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES

An electrical power surge is blamed for a fire that affected three Le Mars downtown businesses Tuesday afternoon.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper was nearby at the Le Mars Public Library when the fire started:

That power surge caused several businesses and residential homes to have a loss of power.

Schipper says there were fires in three adjoining businesses:

Chief Schipper says the fire was started from the surge from the power utility line.

MidAmerican Energy crews were able to restore power to the neighborhood within an hour after the incident.