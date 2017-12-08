SIOUX CITY UNVEILS STATE’S 1ST WHEELCHAIR CHARGING STATION

Sioux City is the first in the state to install a wheelchair charging station.

Angela Drent of Siouxland District Health says the station to power up electric motor wheelchairs is located at the city’s Martin Luther King Ground Transportation Center located downtown at 5th & Nebraska Street:

City Council member Alex Watters is wheelchair bound and says he’s proud the city is one of the first in the nation to provide the service:

The Centers for Disease Control provided a grant to Sioux City and nine other communities across the country for the project.