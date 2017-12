ONE INJURED IN LE MARS TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

One person was injured in an early morning traffic accident at the Highway 3 and 75 by-pass on the outskirts of Le Mars.

Le Mars Police say a pickup truck and a Ford Explorer SUV collided just after 7am.

A female victim was transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare by the Le Mars Ambulance.

Her name and condition have not been released.

The accident is being investigated by the Le Mars Police Department.

Photo by Dennis Morrice