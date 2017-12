A pair of ramps to Interstate 29 in Sioux City’s metro corridor are re-opening at 5pm today (Friday).

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the northbound Interstate 29 off-ramp to Wesley Parkway, which is exit 148, as well as the northbound I-29 on-ramp from Floyd Boulevard and Virginia Street are both re-opening for motorists.

The D-O-T says lane restrictions will exist to allow for on-going construction activities.