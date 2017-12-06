GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL WINTER LEVELS

The Missouri River will run a little higher than normal through the winter through Sioux City.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gradually reducing water releases from Gavins Point Dam to 21,500 cubic feet per second.

The Corps says releases averaged 29,100 cfs during November and that higher-than-normal runoff during the late summer and fall will allow them to provide a slightly higher release during the winter months.

Gavins Point Dam winter releases normally range between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.

The higher releases will benefit municipal and industrial water intake downstream from Yankton and also allow for greater generation of hydroelectric power.