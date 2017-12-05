HANSON ANNOUNCES G-O-P BID FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

A Sioux City woman has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Iowa’s 4th District Congressional seat.

Dr. Cyndi Hanson will challenge incumbent Steve King in a Republican primary.

She says she has been considering the challenge for the past two years:

OC……of our district. :27

Hanson says congress has been too focused on hot butter issues like building a wall and federal health care, but has failed to solve them.

She says she has a different perspective:

OC………happy medium. :23

Hanson has lived in Sioux City the last 15 years and has an extensive educational background:

OC…….prior to that. :14

She made campaign stops Tuesday in Sioux City, Mason City and Ames.