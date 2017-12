POWELL BROADCASTING DONATES LITTLE YELLOW DOG FOR MR. GOODFELLOW AUCTION

THE 82ND ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION TAKES PLACE AT NOON THIS SATURDAY IN THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

THE AUCTION BENEFITS THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW FUND TO PROVIDE CHRISTMAS TOYS AND PRESENTS FOR NEEDY SIOUXLAND CHILDREN.

THIS YEAR’S AUCTION IS EXTRA SPECIAL FOR POWELL BROADCASTING AND ITS RADIO STATIONS.

GENERAL MANAGER DENNIS BULLOCK SAYS THE COMPANY PURCHASED THIS YEAR’S DOG FOR THE AUCTION:

THE DOG IS A LITTLE WHITE MALTESE NAMED SAMMY.

BULLOCK SAYS THERE’S A SPECIAL REASON FOR THAT NAME:

DAVE NIXON WILL AGAIN SERVE AS “GRAND GROWLER’ FOR THE AUCTION OF SAMMY AND WILL BE JOINED ON STAGE BY KSCJ OPEN LINE HOST CHARLIE STONE.

BRUCE BROCK RETURNS AS THE AUCTIONEER AND THE ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND WILL PERFORM.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION SATURDAY AT NOON FROM THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE.

PHOTO COURTESY TIM HYNDS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL