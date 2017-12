MRHD AWARDS OVER $100,000 IN HOLIDAY GIFTS TO LOCAL NON-PROFITS

CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY MONDAY NIGHT TO THREE WOODBURY COUNTY NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, THANKS TO MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVLOPMENT.

MRHD PRESENTED CHECKS FOR $34,000 DOLLARS EACH TO BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND, THE RESTORATION CENTER AND SKY RANCH BEHAVIORIAL SERVICES, A PROGRAM OF SIOUXLAND HUMAN INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP.

MRHD PRESIDENT MARK MONSON SAYS THE THEME OF THE GIFTS WAS PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE, AND ALL THREE RECIPIENTS ARE AS CLOSE TO PEOPLE AS IT GETS.

MRHD ALSO PRESENTED PLAQUES TO MONSON, JACKIE SMITH, RON FRENCH AND DALE TIGGES, WHO ARE RETIRING AS BOARD MEMBERS OF THE NON-PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO.

DAKIN SCHULTZ WAS INTRODUCED AS MRHD’S NEW PRESIDENT.