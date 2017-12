SOUTH SIOUX MURDER SUSPECT TO UNDERGO PSYCH EVALUATION

THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS WIFE OUTSIDE OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IN SEPTEMBER WILL UNDERGO A PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION.

A DAKOTA COUNTY JUDGE POSTPONED A PRE-TRIAL HEARING FRIDAY FOR 41 YEAR OLD BEISHENG CHEN.

CHEN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE MURDER, USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY AND FIRST DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN THE SHOOTING DEATH 33 YEAR OLD MEI HUANG.

CHEN ALLEGEDLY SHOT HIS WIFE THE MORNING OF SEPTEMBER 6TH AS SHE WAS WALKING UP TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ENTRANCE.

THE PRE-TRIAL HEARING WAS RESCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 16TH IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

NO TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE AND CHEN REMAINS HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.