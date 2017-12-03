FIREFIGHTERS TO SERVE LUNCH FOR ST. FLORIAN’S CHARITY

Sioux City fire fighters will partner with Texas Roadhouse for a special charity lunch today (Monday).

The members of Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters will be serving lunch at Texas Roadhouse to benefit St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation.

The meal will consist of beef tips with rice or mashed potatoes and a non-alcoholic beverage from 11am until 2pm.

In return for the free lunch, members of Local 7 will accept tips and in-kind donations.

All of the money received will be donated to St. Florian Burn Foundation.

The non-profit organization’s purpose is to reduce burn injuries through education and research, and to assist burn survivors and their families.