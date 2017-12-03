BRIAR CLIFF INTERVIEWS FINALISTS FOR UNIVERSITY’S NEXT PRESIDENT

Briar Cliff University is getting closer to naming its next school president.

The university has released the names of three finalists who visited the campus last week.

The finalists include Briar Cliff Executive Vice President Rachelle Karstens; Thomas Knothe, who is the Dean Of Business at Viterbo University in Wisconsin; and Timothy Laurent, who is the Vice President of Academic affairs at Montana’s Providence University.

The new president will succeed Dr. Hamid Shirvani, who submitted his resignation to the university back in July.

A statement from Briar Cliff says they are looking forward to naming a new President who supports Briar Cliff’s Franciscan values and mission to remain a top choice for academic excellence.