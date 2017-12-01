PLENTY OF IDEAS PITCHED FOR NEW RIVERFRONT PARK

Sioux City council members, park officials and local residents will continue discussing options to add a variety of amenities to Chris Larsen Park in the next few years.

Details of a master plan for the park in the area extending down river from where the former riverboat casino was docked were laid out Thursday night at City Hall by Tom Rogers of SmithGroupJJR, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, the firm hired to design the new area:

The city has four-point-four million dollars budgeted for the project over the next three years.

Rhonda Capron of the city council wants to make sure that money is well spent:

Rogers says an iconic park feature could be a ferris wheel.

Capron has some concerns about that:

Other possibilities talked about are a fishing pier, dog park, yoga and picnic areas, a stockyards garden plaza, a fountain or water feature and a venue for special events to seat up to 3000 people:

The design process is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of 2018.

The city will seek grants and private donations to raise additional funds for the project.

Construction of the first phase would not begin until 2020 or after the Interstate 29 construction project is completed.