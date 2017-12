LINDBLADE HONORED ON 80TH BIRTHDAY

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BEST KNOWN HISTORIANS RECEIVED A SPECIAL HONOR FOR HIS 80TH BIRTHDAY FRIDAY.

GEORGE LINDBLADE WAS MADE AN HONORARY CAPTAIN BY FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT AND POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER.

THE CHIEFS PRESENTED LINDBLADE, WHO HAS COVERED FIRES AND POLICE CALLS MOST OF HIS LIFE, WITH CAPTAINS BARS AND A PLAQUE:

OC…AND A POLICE CAPTAIN. ;15

LINDBLADE, WHO WAS RIDING IN AMBULANCES AND DELIVERING BABIES WHILE A TEENAGER, SAYS HE HAS ONE MORE GOAL TO ACCOMPLISH AS AN HONORARY CAPTAIN:

OC………DO THAT TOO. :25

LINDBLADE, WHO IS ONE OF A HANDFUL OF PEOPLE TO WORK IN ALL THREE SIOUX CITY TV NEWSROOMS, HAS CO-WRITTEN SEVERAL BOOKS ON CITY HISTORY AND ALSO FILMED SEVERAL DOCUMENTARIES.