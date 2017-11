CONE PARK ALMOST READY EXCEPT FOR THE LACK OF SNOW

SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK PROJECT IS NEARING COMPLETION AND ON TARGET TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC SOMETIME IN DECEMBER.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE WINTER PARK HAS ALMOST EVERYTHING EXCEPT FOR SNOW AND COLD WEATHER:

THE LASER LIGHTS TO BE USED AT NIGHT FOR THE TUBING HILL WILL SOON BE READY ALSO:

SALVATORE SAYS THE WARM NOVEMBER HAS HELPED IN COMPLETION OF THE ICE RINK AND WINTER LODGE AT THE PARK.

SEVERAL NIGHTS OF COLD WEATHER IS NEEDED FOR SNOW MAKING TO BE POSSIBLE THOUGH:

SALVATORE SAYS HE HOPES TO HAVE THE PARK OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT LEAST BY DECEMBER 22ND, WHICH IS THE FIRST DAY OF CHRISTMAS BREAK FOR STUDENTS.

HE HOPES TO HAVE A WEBSITE READY SOON WHERE PEOPLE CAN RESERVE A SPOT TO GO TUBING.

THE CONE PARK COMMITTEE, WHICH WAS FORMED IN 2006, HELD THEIR LAST OFFICIAL MEETING WEDNESDAY.