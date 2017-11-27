SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS WESTBORO FUNERAL PROTEST BAN

The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place a 2006 Nebraska law that bars protests around funerals.

It prohibits protests near a cemetery, mortuary or church from one hour before the beginning of a funeral to two hours after.

Members of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church challenged the law but lost in lower courts.

Members of the church conduct anti-gay protests outside military funerals to draw attention to their view that U.S. deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq are God’s punishment for the nation’s tolerance of homosexuality.

The Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up the church’s challenge to Nebraska’s law.