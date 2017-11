POLICE INVESTIGATE 4TH STREET SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT IN THE 900 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET.

THEY LATER RECEIVED A REPORT ABOUT AN ADULT MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND THAT HAD SHOWED UP AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

THE MAN WAS TREATED AND RELEASED WITH A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

THE VICTIM TOLD POLICE HE WAS SHOT WHILE WALKING IN THE 700 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET.

NO SUSPECT INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED AND THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.