ORANGE CITY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MAKING STEROIDS

A northwest Iowa man has pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing anabolic steroids.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old James Nhan, of Orange City, entered the plea November 20th in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Court documents say Nhan admitted that, from late 2014 until Dec. 15, 2015, he manufactured anabolic steroids and intended to distribute some to various customers.

In December 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Nhan’s residence and seized numerous vials containing anabolic steroids.

They also seized lab equipment, packing material, labels, and sheets of papers listing the names and addresses of individuals who had purchased or intended to purchase anabolic steroids.

Nhan faces up to ten years in prison.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Nhan remains free on bond.