WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES SEIZE NEARLY 80 LBS OF MARIJUANA

A Colorado man is facing drug charges in Woodbury County following his arrest Sunday that led to the seizure of 77 pounds of marijuana from his vehicle.

34-year-old Darrel Wait of Thornton, Colorado is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Two counts of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Prescription Drugs, Drug Tax Stamp, and Prohibited Acts.

Major Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Wait’s vehicle early Sunday just south of Sioux City on Interstate 29, because a frame blocked the view of much of his back license plate:

At that point a Sioux City Police drug dog was brought in and a search warrant was obtained:

Wait is the co-owner of a marijuana farm in Colorado where the drug is legal to grow.

The 77 pounds of marijuana and other related material that was seized has a street value of approximately $450-thousand dollars.

Wait is currently free on bond from the Woodbury County Jail.