WIND POWER USE INCREASES IN SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota has joined Iowa as the only states where wind power provides over 30 percent of in-state power generation.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says wind energy projects have created a big boost to the state’s economy:

The governor says the region has also reached a milestone in providing wind generated electricity for the midwest:

Daugaard says the wind farms also provide a safety net for farmers who have leased their land to allow turbines to be constructed there:

The governor says there are numerous other wind power projects being planned across South Dakota that will attract billions of dollars of new private investment, millions of dollars of new revenue for farmers and rural communities, and thousands of new jobs.

Photo courtesy Avangrid