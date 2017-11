COUNTY TIME CAPSULE FILLED WITH CENTURY OLD TREASURES

COINS, PHOTOS AND DOCUMENTS HIDDEN FOR THE LAST CENTURY WERE UNVEILED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THAT’S WHEN A TIME CAPSULE REMOVED FROM THE 101 YEAR OLD COURTHOUSE CORNERSTONE WAS OPENED BY COUNTY STAFF.

HALEY AGUIRRE, ARCHIVIST AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS SOME OF THE HISTORIC ITEMS INSIDE THE CAPSULE ARE ACTUALLY OLDER THAN SIOUX CITY ITSELF:

AGUIRRE IS HELPING TO RESTORE AND CLEAN UP THE ITEMS FOR PUBLIC DISPLAY AND SAYS THEY ARE IN REMARKABLY GOOD CONDITION AFTER A CENTURY IN THE COPPER BOX:

SHE SAYS THE COINS ARE HEAVILY OXIDIZED AND WILL BE CLEANED.

THE MUSEUM WILL ALSO SCAN COPIES OF THE PHOTOS INTO THEIR ARCHIVE.

SOME OF THE ITEMS WILL BE TEMPORARILY DISPLAYED AT THE MUSEUM, WITH THE TIME CAPSULE COLLECTION LATER SHOWN NEXT YEAR DURING THE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.