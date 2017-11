NO INJURIES IN WEST SIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A WEST SIDE SHOOTING LAST NIGHT AROUND 8 O’CLOCK.

THE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED A REPORT OF SIX OR SEVEN SHOTS BEING FIRED IN THE 700 BLOCK OF ISABELLA STREET.

THREE INDIVIDUALS REPORTED THAT THEY WERE SITTING IN THEIR CAR WHEN AN UNKNOWN SUSPECT BEGAN SHOOTING AT IT.

THE CAR WAS HIT, A BULLET CASING WAS FOUND, BUT NO ONE WAS INJURED.

OFFICERS ARE INVESTIGATING LEADS, ALTHOUGH THERE IS NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT.

POLICE DO NOT BELIEVE IT WAS A RANDOM SHOOTING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT, PLEASE CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.