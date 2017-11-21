MUSEUM EXHIBIT CELEBRATES NEW YORK’S CONEY ISLAND

An exhibit celebrating the history of New York’s Coney Island is now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Curator Matt Anderson says the amusement park on a strip of sand at the mouth of New York Harbor has been a part of American History for over 150 years:

Anderson says during Coney Island’s heyday, living conditions and entertainment options were simpler:

Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through January 7, 2018.