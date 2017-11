A Le Mars man has been charged for his alleged role in committing fraud against Homesite Insurance Company following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Plymouth County Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say 39-year-old Scott D. Leininger is charged with Insurance Fraud, Presenting False Information and Forgery, each a class “D” Felony.

Leininger was summoned into Plymouth County District Court, for an initial appearance on Monday.