DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY PARADE SET FOR MONDAY

The holiday season officially begins in downtown Sioux City on Monday.

A variety of activities will take place including the Holiday Lighted Parade, the opening of Santa’s House and the Festival of Trees.

The parade begins at 6:15 p.m. at 4th and Iowa Streets and makes its way down 4th Street.

Then at the Public Museum at 4th and Nebraska, Santa will light the tree and decorations before heading across the street to Santa’s House where children can present their wish list and warm up with some hot chocolate and cookies.

The Festival of Trees will be in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium with the bell choir and dance performances.

The trees are on display through November 30th with proceeds from this year’s auction going to the Community Action Agency’s Welcome Home Shelter.

Also on Monday the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is offering free admission with the donation of hand warmers or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter from 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Evolve Yoga at 411 Pearl Street is offering free hot chocolate to help everyone warm up before the parade.