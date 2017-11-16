U.S. HOUSE PASSES TAX CUT BILL

The U.S. House has passed a Republican backed bill to begin the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

The House voted 227-205, mainly along party lines to approve the bill.

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith says the bill will benefit middle income families:

Most of the House bill’s tax cuts would go to business.

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration:

Critics say projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.