U.S. HOUSE PASSES TAX CUT BILL

The U.S. House has passed a Republican backed bill to begin the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
The House voted 227-205, mainly along party lines to approve the bill.
Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith says the bill will benefit middle income families:
Most of the House bill’s tax cuts would go to business.
The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration:
Critics say projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.