WINNEBAGO TRIBAL COUNCIL HOPES TO TAKE OVER HOSPITAL

The Winnebago Tribal Council has taken steps to take over management of a hospital on it’s reservation.

The council voted November 9th to initiate the process of taking control of the Omaha Winnebago Hospital.

The tribe hopes to assume operation of the hospital by July 1st.

The move comes after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services terminated the hospital’s Medicare contract in July of 2015.

That came after the Indian Health Service and hospital officials failed to correct serious quality-of-care deficiencies the agency had found.

A steering committee has been formed to help the Winnebago Tribal Council prepare for the negotiations and eventual management of the hospital.

The Winnebago Tribal Council met with the Omaha Tribal Council regarding the planned transition.

Self-governance allows Native American tribes to assume administration of federal programs.