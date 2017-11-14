USD STEPS UP RESPONSE TRAINING FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT INCIDENTS

Officials at the University of South Dakota say they’re taking steps to better train staff and students on the proper ways to respond to sexual assaults.

The comments came at a Monday forum on campus on sexual assault awareness that drew a near-capacity crowd.

It followed the arrests late last month of two USD football players on rape-related charges.

The university received a $300,000 grant in October 2016 to educate students on sexual assault.

Vice president Kim Grieve says online training is available, though not required.

Students at the forum indicated there’s a waiting list to receive services at the Student Counseling Center on campus.

Grieve says the school is interviewing for an additional counselor, and that anyone who requires medical services is seen immediately.

