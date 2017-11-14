LOCAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS CONDUCT FOOD DRIVE

Students from Sunnyside and Nodland Elementary Schools have just completed a canned food drive to benefit the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Yvon Fitch, Sunnyside’s Instructional Assistant, says the theme of the food drive was “Hitting hunger out of the park”:

Fitch says Sunnyside students brought in 6480 items between October 9th and November 10th with one class alone donating over 1400 food items:

That class receives a pizza party for winning the competition.

Nodland students donated 4431 cans and boxes of food.