LOCAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS CONDUCT FOOD DRIVE

Students from Sunnyside and Nodland Elementary Schools have just completed a canned food drive to benefit the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.
Yvon Fitch, Sunnyside’s Instructional Assistant, says the theme of the food drive was “Hitting hunger out of the park”:
OC……..a variety of products. ;20
Fitch says Sunnyside students brought in 6480 items between October 9th and November 10th with one class alone donating over 1400 food items:
OC……..that they have. ;08
That class receives a pizza party for winning the competition.
Nodland students donated 4431 cans and boxes of food.