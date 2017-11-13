MRHD FILES SUMMARY JUDGMENT MOTION VS BELLE OF SIOUX CITY OWNERS

Attorneys for the non-profit Missouri River Historical Development Incorporated are asking a judge in Polk County District Court to rule in their favor regarding outstanding claims against them filed by the former owners of the Belle of Sioux City Riverboat Casino.

MRHD has requested a hearing to present oral arguments on their motion to settle the case and obtain summary judgment on all unresolved claims asserted in the Belle’s breach of contract lawsuit against MRHD.

The non-profit was the former license holder of the Penn Gaming owned riverboat before that partnership dissolved and MRHD joined with the group that developed the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The Belle closed in late July 2014 after Iowa regulators denied its license renewal.

Penn National Gaming’s breach of contract action against MRHD was set to go to a jury trial in February in Des Moines.

Court documents show that was continued to January of 2019.