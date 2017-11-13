GAS PRICES EDGE UP AS WINTER APPROACHES

Gas prices at Iowa service stations have risen by as much as a dime a gallon in recent weeks.

Mark Peterson, at Triple-A-Iowa, says that’s bucking the norm as prices are usually relatively stable or falling during mid-autumn.

Gas prices in Iowa are averaging two-52 a gallon, which is two cents below the national average.

While refineries are making the switch from summer to winter grades of fuel about now, several other factors are involved that will impact pump prices.

The state’s most expensive gas is in Cedar Rapids at two-58 a gallon.

Sioux City has the cheapest gas with some stations at two-38.

Radio Iowa